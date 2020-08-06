Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Cariaso, Black okay sa delay

Sports
By Abante News Online
Dismayado man na nagkaroon muli ng delay ang balik-workout ng players, nagkakaisa pa rin ang PBA coaches na sumuporta sa desisyon ng nakakataas bilang tugon sa banta ng coronavirus.

“The delays are for the good of the people,” ani Jeff Cariaso ng Alaska. “The rising number of cases are very alarming. Safety for all is still our No. 1 priority.”

Gusto na nilang bumalik sa practice facilities, pero kailangang isaalang-alang din ang health at safety ng lahat.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work, but I think we just have to trust our leaders and follow their direction,” wika ni Norman Black ng Meralco. “I’m sure they have everybody’s best interest in mind.” (VE)

