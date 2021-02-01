Carey babu na sa PBA

Magreretiro na sa paglalaro si TNT Tropang Giga big man Harvey Carey matapos ang 19 season sa Philippine Basketball Association.

Taong 2003 nang ma-draft sa liga ang Filipino-American forward at nakapagtala ng pitong kampeonato.

Nagpasalamat naman si team manager Gabby Cui sa naging serbisyo ni 41-year-old Carey para sa TNT.

“We would like to thank Harvey for everything he has done for TNT Tropang GIGA. He has been a consummate leader, proven winner, great teammate and an excellent basketball player, ” post ni Cui sa kanyang Facebook account.

“For 19 years he has been the epitome of a true professional, We wish Harv well as he moves on with the new chapter in his life. Our doors will always be open to Harvey. Thank you Harvey Carey II!” dagdag pa nito.

Bukod sa kampeonato, naging PBA All-Star, Mythical Second Team at All-Defensive Team rin si Harvey. (JAToralba)