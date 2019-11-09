Caraig MVP, Makati FC kampeon

DINOMINA ng Makati FC ang boys U14 division ng SingaCup matapos ang 1-0 panalo laban sa FOSSBI ng Indonesia, Huwebes ng gabi sa Cage Sports Park sa Singapore.

Lumanding naman sa third ang pangalawang team ng Makati FC matapos pagulungin ang Filipi­no youth club Kaya FC, 3-1.

“It is our intention to compete in this tournament and win in order for our athletes to get the confidence for them to be prepared for tougher competitions. Good and constant expose of our athletes to competitive games all throughout the year is necessary to get them in tune with higher level of football,” saad ni Makati FC chief executive officer SeLu Lozano.

Nakopo ni Jian Vinz Caraig ang MVP honors, habang si Aarom Yekti ang boys U14 tournament top goal scorer na nagtala ng 18 goals.

Umabot sa final ang Makati FC first team nang paluhurin nito ang clubmates via 3-0 scoreline sa semifinal.

Ang mga athletes na miyembro ng Makati FC ay pinaghalong players mula Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao.

“Makati FC aims to identify talent from every province in the Philippines and give the opportunity to develop their game. Football and sports in general is such a powerful tool to alleviate poverty and give these kids access to countless opportunities through football,” hayag ni Lozano. (Elech Dawa)