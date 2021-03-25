Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Canada inalmahan nagkalat na Chinese vessel sa WPS

News
By Abante News Online
0 2

Nakiisa ang Canada sa iba pang bansa na umapela sa China dahil sa pagpasok ng mga barko nito sa West Philippine Sea.

“Canada opposes recent Chinese actions in the South China Sea, including off the coast of the Philippines, that escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the rules-based international order,” ayon sa tweet ni Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur.

Related Posts

Grade 5 pupil na pinuna module hinangaan

Ilang cabinet member plastik!

Bakuna purnada sa mga pasaway na mayor

Nauna nang umalma ang United States, Japan, Australia at United Kingdom sa ulat na 220 Chinese vessel ang nasa Julian Felipe Reef.

“The [People’s Republic of China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region… We share the concerns of our Philippine allies,” ayon sa US Embassy.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Now Telecom-Velarde P2B atraso sa NTC

Batas para sa mga freelance worker umusad

Ekonomiya bumabangon na – DTI

1 of 1,488