Canada inalmahan nagkalat na Chinese vessel sa WPS

Nakiisa ang Canada sa iba pang bansa na umapela sa China dahil sa pagpasok ng mga barko nito sa West Philippine Sea.

“Canada opposes recent Chinese actions in the South China Sea, including off the coast of the Philippines, that escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the rules-based international order,” ayon sa tweet ni Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur.

Nauna nang umalma ang United States, Japan, Australia at United Kingdom sa ulat na 220 Chinese vessel ang nasa Julian Felipe Reef.

“The [People’s Republic of China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region… We share the concerns of our Philippine allies,” ayon sa US Embassy.