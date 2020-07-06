CamSur Rep. Andaya pumanaw sa kanser

Sumakabilang-buhay si Camarines Sur First District Rep. Marissa Andaya nitong Linggo ng gabi dahil sa kanser.

Kinumpirma ito ng kanyang asawa na si dating Majority Leader Nonoy Andaya sa isang Facebook post.

“The love of my life has passed on into eternal life. Her people lost their leader, our children their caring mother, and I, my best friend,” wika ni Andaya.

Naging ‘cancer warrior’ si Marissa ng pitong taon, at nagsilbi sa lalawigan sa kabila ng iniindang sakit, at mas delikadong matamaan ng coronavirus.

Hunyo lang aniya nila nalaman na bumalik ang kanser ng mambabatas sa kanyang medical check-up.

“Although immunocompromised, she chose to be with them from Day One of the lockdown, daily doing the rounds of her district, helping the sick, the stranded, and those who have lost jobs and livelihood,” wika ni Nonoy.

“I am blessed to have spent half of my life – twenty five happy years – with this wonderful woman with a generous spirit and compassionate heart who was devoted to her family, her faith, her oath, and her fellowmen,” bigkas niya pa. (Shernielyn dela Cruz)