Cameron may baby na kay Benji

In-announce ng Hollywood couple na sina Cameron Diaz at Benji Madden via Instagram ang pag-welcome nila sa kanilang baby girl.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” caption pa nila sa IG post.

Nag-share pa ng details ang isang source na close kina Cameron at Benj sa E! News:

“The baby was born right at the end of 2019. They are home with the baby and absolutely elated. They wanted this for so long and so many years it’s all very surreal.”

Over the years, Cameron has opened up on several occasions about becoming a mother and having children.

“I’m sure a lot of people would expect that I would have had a child by my age. But it’s not what I’ve wanted out of my life thus far. We still live in a largely chauvinistic world. There’s a box people put themselves in, and when you [live] outside of it, that makes them uncomfortable—they have to look at themselves and question their own choices.”

Kung naging private nga sina Cameron at Benj sa kanilang married life, gano’n din daw sila sa kanilang baby girl.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!” ayon pa sa Hollywood couple.

Cameron confirmed in 2018 that she was retired from acting and has mostly been out of the spotlight since. Huling napanood si Cameron sa pelikulang “Annie” in 2014. (Ruel Mendoza)