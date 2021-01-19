Cameron, Drew, Cardi adik sa lumpia

Kung ang adobo ang naging fad food noong ‘90s ng mga Hollywood star, sa panahon ngayon, ang lumpiang shanghai na ang paboritong papakin ng marami.

Ang ating lumpia ay kilala universally bilang spring roll na nag-originate sa China. Pero dahil sa pagiging malikhain ng Pinoy sa pagkain, nabibigyan ng iba’t ibang variety ang lasa ng pangkaraniwang lumpia.

Ang Hollywood star and Oscar nominee na si Florence Pugh ay lumaki na paborito ang lumpia dahil sa best friend niyang half Filipino.

“My best friend was half Filipino and her mum was a master at cooking. She knew I loved them and would make a batch, freeze them, package them up for me to take home after our sleepover.”

Ang aktres na si Cameron Diaz naman ay favorite na ang Filipino food dahil sa kapitbahay nila na mga Pinoy.

“My best friend that I grew up next door to, her mother is from the Philippines. The lumpia and adobo, I ate it every single day. Her mom made the best rice. I would just go over to the house and open up the fridge because her mom would make stacks of lumpia and I would just like to go in there. I just go and let myself in…fry up some lumpia.”

Ang rapper na si Cardi B ay sobrang amazed sa sarap ng lumpia. Tinawag niya itong “good as hell”.

“I don’t know what the f*** this s*** called but this s*** good as hell with some m*****f****** barbecue sauce,” post ni Cardi B sa Instagram.

Pinoy naman ang chef ng aktres na si Drew Barrymore kaya natuto siyang kumain ng lumpia at adobo. Nag-guest ang kanyang Pinay chef na si Pilar Valdes sa kanyang talkshow last year.

“Lumpia or adobo. It’s all food. I have many friends in America that are Filipino and so, they would make it for me.”

Ang comedian na si Kevin James ay in love sa Filipino food dahil sa misis niya na si Steffiana dela Cruz na half Pinoy.

Sey pa ng bida ng sitcom na The King Of Queens: “The lumpia and the food and this and that from the family is just doing wonders for my figure and I love it!” (Ruel Mendoza)