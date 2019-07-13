Caltex miguba sa Guinness World Record

Nangandam na ang Caltex, nga nagmarket sa Chevron Philippines Inc., nga sungkiton ang usa ka world record sa ilang bag-ong kampanya nga gihinganlan og ‘World Record-Breaking Fuel’.

Lakip ang National Geographic, gikita sa two-part series sa Record Rides ang kaayohan sa world-class fuel nga makakuha sa mga record-breaking na accomplishment sa pagsaka sa Doi Chang Mountain Road sa labing paspas nga oras gamit ang usa ka 28-year-old na kotse.

“As a leading visual storyteller, National Geographic’s programming pillars of exploration, education and science resonate well with the Caltex brand. Hence, we are proud to partner with the channel to create Record Rides for our viewers and motorists in Asia.” “This show will demonstrate how Caltex with Techron® fuels can power an engine towards achieving an extraordinary journey,” matud ni Brian Fisher, ang Caltex Brand Manager.

Sa maong serye, nakig lumbaanay sa kamaayo ang adrenaline junkie ug radio DJ KC Montero batok no Jamaican-Chinese professional rally race car driver, Natasha Chang alang sa maong feat sa pagsaka sa Doi Chang Mountain Road gamit ang Caltex with Techron fuel.

“Caltex partnered with Guinness World Records and set a timing of 6 minutes 52.692 seconds with Natasha achieving the coveted title the fastest ascent of Doi Chang Mountain Road by using a 28-year old car,” saad ni Fisher. “With the world record powered by Caltex with Techron®, our campaign encourages drivers to fuel up the same fuel that set a world record and experience its power in their everyday drive.”

Ang Caltex with Techron gihimo alang sa limpiyo ug ma protektahan ang mga makina sa auto . Pinaagi sa world record, gipamita ang pagka epektibo sa mga kotse nga migamit sa Techron technology.

Ang kampanya gihimo sukad niadtong Hulyo hangtud sa Oktubre 2019, nga himoun sa Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, ug Hong Kong.