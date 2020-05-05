Calida sibakin sa pambabastos sa DOJ, Kongreso – De Lima

Nananawagan si Senadora Leila De Lima para sibakin at i-disbar si Solicitor General Jose Calida dahil sa pagbanta nito sa National Telecommunications Commission ukol sa pagbibigay ng provisional authority sa ABS-CBN para makapag-operate kahit paso na ang prangkisa.

Ayon kay De Lima, ang panghihimasok ni Calida sa nasabing isyu ay malinaw na pangmamaliit sa Department of Justice, Senado at sa Kongreso, na pabor sa pagpapatuloy ng operasyon ng Kapamilya network habang nakabinbin pa ang franchise renewal bill nito.

“Solgen Calida’s threat to sue the (NTC) and its commissioners if they will issue provisional authorities to ABS-CBN and its affiliate, ABS-CBN Convergence, Inc., is an absolute violation of his duty as the statutory lawyer of NTC,” giit ni de Lima.

“In his threat against the NTC, he also belittled and contradicted the official position of the Department of Justice, Senate and House of Representatives, that there is sufficient basis to allow the continued operation of ABS-CBN while the bills to extend their franchise are pending in Congress,” aniya pa.

Ayon pa sa senador, ang paglaban ni Calida sa sarili nitong kliyente, ang NTC, ay sapat na basehan para ma-disbar ito, at dinagdag pa ang ‘conflict of interest’ na paglabag sa Code of Professional Responsibility ng mga abogado.

“Mr. Calida, ikaw ata ang tunay na may problema. Ang POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations) na perwisyo, aprubado sa‘yo. Ang ABS-CBN na nagseserbisyo, rejected mo. Kapakanan ng bayan ay bina-balewala. Kapritso ni Duterte ang sa iyo’y mahalaga,” ani de Lima.(RP)