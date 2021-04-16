‘Calambubble’ balik na – IATF

PAPAYAGAN na muli ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases ang pagbabalik training ng national athletes sa Calamba, Laguna na naghahanda at nag-aasam na makapaglaro sa darating na Tokyo Olympics, anunsiyo ng Malacañang nitong Biyernes.

Binanggit ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na inaprubahan na ng IATF ang pagbabalik training ng mga atleta sa bubble training camp ng nasabing lugar.

“The IATF approved the continuation of the training of the national athletes at the Olympic training bubble in Calamba, Laguna,” litanya ni Roque.

Samantala, ibinahagi rin ni Roque na inaprubahan rin ng government’s COVID-19 task force ang “the extension of the temporary suspension of foreign nationals until April 30, 2021”.

“Foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents duly issued by the DFA prior to March 22, 2021 will be allowed entry to the Philippines,” dagdag pa nito. (Prince Golez)