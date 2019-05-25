Caine Knight chessfest sa Makati

by Elech Dawa

TUTULAK ang 1st Caine Knight Tatlohan Chess Team Tournament 1950 limit rating ngayong araw sa third floor Alphaland Southgate Mall sa EDSA, Magallanes, Makati City.

Makikilatis ang mga Metro Manila woodpusher­s kontra sa out-of-town players mula Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite at Oriental Mindoro sa one-day event na tampok ang 60 teams.

Bawat koponan ay binubuo ng tatlong manla­laro na may average National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) rating 1950.

Ipatutupad ang seven round Swiss system format via 20 minutes match point system na may 5 seconds delay para matapos ang laro.

Maibubulsa ng magkakampeon ang P20,000, tatanggap ang second placer P15,000 habang ang third hanggang seventh ay magsusubi ng tig P10,000, P6,000, P4,000, P3,000 at P2,500 ayon sa pagkakahilera.

May special prizes para sa top team performer sa 1920 and below, college team, high school team at lady ng tig-P1,000 habang ang individual gold medal winner para sa boards one, two at three ay tatangap ng tig-P500.