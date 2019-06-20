Caballero bumuwelta kay Romasanta

BINUWELTAHAN ng tinaguriang “Dragon Lady” sa sports na si Pilipinas Sepaktakraw Association, Inc. President Karen Tanchanco-Caballero ang nagaganap na pag-ookupa ni Jose “Joey” Romasanta sa puwesto bilang bagong pangulo ng Philippine Olympic Committee kapalit ng nagbitiw na si Victorico Vargas.

Nakasaad sa dalawang pahinang sulat ni Tanchanco-Caballero, na siya ring bise presidente kapwa sa Asian Sepaktakraw Association at sa International Sepaktakraw Federation, na hindi karapat-dapat si Romasanta na maupo sa puwesto dahil hindi ito pasado sa kuwalipikasyon bilang presidente ng POC.

“Dear Mr. Romasanta, we are writing to your office in reference to imposing our Rule of Law at the Philippine Olympic Committee with regards to the vacancy of the Office of the President of the POC, that is, in law shall not automatically be filled,” ayon sa sulat.

“It has come to our attention that after President Victorico P. Vargas tendered his resignation on June 18, 2019, you have been making pronouncements and giving interviews proclaiming yourself as the new president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, for which it is merely based on your presumption,” sabi pa nito. (Lito Oredo)