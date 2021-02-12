Butler umararo ng triple double

Nangalabaw si Jimmy Butler ng triple-double performance upang akbayan ang Miami Heat sa 101-94 panalo kontra Houston Rockets kahapon sa 2020-2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season.

Kumayod si Butler ng 27 points at tig-10 rebounds at assists upang tulungan ang Eastern Conference defending champion na ilista ang four-game winning streak.

“I think it shows what we’re capable, who we can become. And we’ve got to do it more often,” saad ni Butler.

Malaking bagay din ang naitulong ni center Bam Adebayo na nag-ambag ng 10 points, 13 boards at walong assists para sa Heat.

“We’ve started to become who we were last year,” ani Adebayo, “and build that rep with defense first.”

Nahawakan ng Rockets ang 10-point lead, 29-19 sa first canto pero uminit ang Heat sa second at third quarter upang maagaw ang bentahe papasok ng fourth frame.

“Everyone has this twisted about this team, saying that there’s a whatever the stupid narrative that’s out there,” wika ni Fil-American at two-time champion Erik Spoelstra.

“We have incredible mental toughness and stability.”

Gumaganda ang karta ng Miami, mayroon na silang 11-14 record at nasa ninth place na sila ng Eastern Conference. (Elech Dawa)