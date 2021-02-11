Buti pa HK, Taiwan: ‘Mindanao’ ni Juday tablado agad sa Oscars

Muling nabigo ang Pilipinas na magkaroon ng nomination sa International Feature Film category sa 93rd Academy Awards.

Ang pelikulang Mindanao ni Brillante Mendoza na bida sina Judy Ann Santos at Allen Dizon ang napili ng Film Academy of the Philippines na ipadala sa Oscars noong November 2020.

Pero hindi nakasama sa short list of nominees ang Mindanao kahit pa nanalo si Juday ng best actress sa Cairo International Film Festival at lumaban din ito sa Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Naging official entry ng 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival ang Mindanao at hinakot nito ang 11 awards kasama rito ang best picture, best director, best actor at best actress.

Every year ay nagpapadala ang Pilipinas ng entry sa Oscars pero di pa rin tayo sinusuwerteng mapili bilang nominee.

Out of the 93 na bansang nagpadala ng entries nila, 15 ang napili sa short list ay ang mga bansang Bosnia and Herzegovina (Quo Vadis, Aida?); Chile (The Mole Agent); Czech Republic (Charlatan); Denmark (Another Round); France (Two of Us); Guatemala (La Llorona); Hong Kong (Better Days); Iran (Sun Children); Ivory Coast (Night of the Kings); Mexico (I’m No Longer Here); Norway (Hope); Romania (Collective); Russia (Dear Comrades!); Taiwan (A Sun) and Tunisia (The Man Who Sold His Skin).

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15. This year’s Oscars will be held on April 25. (Ruel Mendoza)