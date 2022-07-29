Bureau of Quarantine Strengthens Partnership with Robinsons Malls with Permanent Satellite Offices Nationwide

Robinsons Malls strengthens its partnership with the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) as the opening of more satellite offices was formalized in a contract signing ceremony held at Robinsons Galleria. Present during the ceremonies were key executives from Robinsons Malls and BOQ. Photo show left to right are: BOQ Medical Officer IV Dr. Neptali Labasan, Robinsons Malls Vice President for Operations, Marketing, and Business Development Mr. Joel Lumanlan, BOQ Director IV Dr. Ferdinand Salcedo, MPH, CESO IV, Robinsons Malls External and Operations Support Director Mr. Irving Wu, and BOQ Director III Dr. Roberto Salvador Jr.. The BOQ also presented Robinsons Malls with a Plaque of Appreciation during the ceremony for its continued commitment and support to public service delivery.

BOQ Satellite Offices will be located at Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Place Tacloban, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and Robinsons Cagayan de Oro.

The BOQ satellite offices at Robinsons Malls aim to provide convenient and immediate assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers, seafarers, and individuals travelling abroad who need to process their ICV or International Certificate of Vaccination also known as the Yellow Card, a certification recognized by World Health Organization. Applicants simply need to visit www.icv.boq.ph, accomplish the online registration, prepare documentary requirements and proceed to Robinsons Malls following the scheduled appointment date.

“Robinsons Malls is honored to have the Bureau of Quarantine as an important part of our Lingkod Pinoy programs nationwide. This partnership allows us to better provide our customers with easier and more convenient access to relevant government services,” said Joel Lumanlan, Robinsons Malls VP for Operations, Marketing, and Business Development. ###

True to its goal to be a place for active lifestyle zones, Robinsons Malls partnered with Bureau of Quarantine for the convenience of its shoppers! This partnership was made possible by (top, from left to right) Robinsons Malls Special Projects Manager Ms. Maria Theresa Miranda, BOQ Planning Officer Ms. Lorna Nebrea, Robinsons Malls Senior Legal Director Atty. Ronald Estrada, Robinsons Land Corporation Director for Corporate Public Relations Ms. Roseann C. Villegas, BOQ Nurse III Immunization Section Ms. Joanne Javar, RN, BOQ Nurse IV Ms. Maribeth Calimbas, Robinsons Malls Head of Marketing Services Ms. Angie Lou Tapales, (bottom, left to right) BOQ Medical Officer IV Dr. Neptali Labasan, Robinsons Malls Vice President for Operations, Marketing, and Business Operations Mr. Joel S. Lumanlan, BOQ Director IV Dr. Ferdinand S. Salcedo, MPH, CESO IV, Robinsons Malls External and Operations Support Director Mr. Irving L. Wu, and BOQ Director III Dr. Roberto M. Salvador Jr.

A plaque of appreciation was handed to Robinsons Land Corporation, received by Robinsons Malls Vice President for Operations, Marketing, and Business Operations Mr. Joel S. Lumanlan. The token was handed by Bureau of Quarantine which was represented by BOQ Director IV Dr. Ferdinand S. Salcedo, MPH, CESO IV.

Robinsons Malls Vice President for Operations, Marketing, and Business Operations Mr. Joel S. Lumanlan expressing his gratitude to the formalization of the partnership between Robinsons Malls and Bureau of Quarantine.