Bunganga ni Draymond, dahilan ng paglipat ni Durant

Inamin ni Kevin Durant na isa sa mga nakaapekto sa kanyang desisyon na lumipat sa free agency period ay ang away nito sa kanyang dating kakampi na si Draymond Green.

Aniya, sana’y hindi umano nangyari ang kanilang sagutan dahil kaya naman sana itong maiwasan.

“I wish that wouldn’t have happened,” ayon kay Durant. “I feel like that was a situation that definitely could have been avoided. It really came out of nowhere.”

Matatandaan na noong Nobyembre ay nagkainitan sa locker room sina Durant at Green, na nauwi pa nga sa one game suspension ng huli mula mismo sa Golden State Warriors.

“Draymond knew that he was out of line,” ayon kay Durant. “As men, we talked about it and everybody around tried to get us to mend it fast because of the season and we wanted to win. But he had his process on how he wanted to handle it and I had my process and eventually we came together.”

“I mean, your teammate talked to you that way, you think about it a bit,” aniya pa. “But … we talked about it, but definitely [it was a factor], for sure, I’m not going to lie about it.”

Nagsalita na rin dati si Green sa nasabing isyu, nang makapanayam ni Adrian Wojnarowski sa The Woj Pod ay aminadong medyo nagtampo sa Warriors dahil sa pinataw na suspensyon at naramdamang tila kampi ang GSW kay Durant.

“And once I was able to get over my stubbornness and accept the fact that I was wrong, I was able to move on. I lost [Durant’s] trust. How do I get that back? Not so we can win a championship or we can win some games … but I actually loved this guy, like that’s really my brother. And so not knowing what’s next in our relationship bothered me more.”