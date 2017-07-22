Bully sa mga kalaban ng gobyerno

Sinang-ayunan ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte ang bansag sa kanya ng mga rebeldeng komunista na isa siyang bully.

Aniya, tumpak o 100% na korek ang paratang umano sa kanya ng National Democratic Front (NDF) subalit iginiit nito na ang mga kaaway lamang ng estado o gobyerno ang binu-bully niya.

“Itong Communist Party of the Philippines, it’s published yesterday that the NDF branded me as a bully. Correct, tama ka diyan. 100 percent. I bully people who try to topple government and all the enemies of the state. That is my job to bully you and to kill you because there is a war going on between us and you…and you are killing my soldiers and policemen, so I bully you,” pahayag ni Duterte sa Davao Investment Conference sa SMX Convention Center, Davao City.

Dahil sa ginagawa umanong pag-atake ng mga rebelde sa mga tropa ng gobyerno, muling bumitaw ng babala ang Pa­ngulo kay Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison.

“Sabi ko sa komunista, talking during an event like Martial Law would be, would render the talks unnecessary. I believe you, Mr. Sison. You are right. We stop talking. We’re wasting our time. This war that you are fighting, I was listening to you when I was a student. That was 50 years ago. Let us renew the fighting for another 50 years. If it’s what you want,” pahayag ng Pangulo.