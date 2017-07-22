Bully sa mga kalaban ng gobyerno

Sinang-ayunan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang bansag sa kanya ng mga rebeldeng komunista na isa siyang bully.
Aniya, tumpak o 100% na korek ang paratang umano sa kanya ng National Democratic Front (NDF) subalit iginiit nito na ang mga kaaway lamang ng estado o gobyerno ang binu-bully niya.
“Itong Communist Party of the Philippines, it’s published yesterday that the NDF branded me as a bully. Correct, tama ka diyan. 100 percent. I bully people who try to topple government and all the enemies of the state. That is my job to bully you and to kill you because there is a war going on between us and you…and you are killing my soldiers and policemen, so I bully you,” pahayag ni Duterte sa Davao Investment Conference sa SMX Convention Center, Davao City.
Dahil sa ginagawa umanong pag-atake ng mga rebelde sa mga tropa ng gobyerno, muling bumitaw ng babala ang Pangulo kay Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison.
“Sabi ko sa komunista, talking during an event like Martial Law would be, would render the talks unnecessary. I believe you, Mr. Sison. You are right. We stop talking. We’re wasting our time. This war that you are fighting, I was listening to you when I was a student. That was 50 years ago. Let us renew the fighting for another 50 years. If it’s what you want,” pahayag ng Pangulo.