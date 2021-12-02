Bulkang Taal 61 ulit yumanig

Nakapagtala ng panibagong 61 pagyanig sa paligid ng Bulkang Taal sa nakalipas na magdamag, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Sa datos ng Phivolcs sa kanilang 8am bulletin, 27 volcanic tremor events ang naitala. Tumagal ito ng hanggang 24 minuto; 14 dito ay low-frequency volcanic events habang 10 ang hybrid events.

“Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 700 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 4,446 tonnes/day on December 1, 2021. In addition, vog was observed over Taal Volcano and vicinity,” saad ng

Nananatili naman ang Alert Level 2 sa Bulkang Taal.

“DOST-Phivolcs strongly recommends that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and extended stays on Taal Lake,” muling paalala ng Phivolcs.