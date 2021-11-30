Bukas turismo naunsiyami sa Omicron

Inamin kahapon ni Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat ang pagsuspinde sa dapat ay pagbubukas ng turismo sa buong bansa ngayong araw.

Hiningan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pulong nitong Lunes ng gabi ang kalihim ng DOT hinggil sa mga paghahanda kaugnay ng banta ng Omicron variant.

“Mr. President, ‘no I’ve been listening to all the discussions and as agreed, we were supposed to restart tourism December 1,” bahagi ng pahayag ni Puyat.

Dahil aniya sa mga tinuran ng mga eksperto ay maaantala ang dapat ay pagbuhay sa tourism industry sa bansa.

“But then we heeded the advice of the doctors and we decided to temporarily suspend it first to see how this goes,” sabi pa ng kalihim ng DOT.