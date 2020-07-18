Build, Build, Build tengga! Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge malabong mangyari – Mabilog

RP

Ayon kay dating Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog, matatagalan pa bago masilayan ng mga Ilonggo ang isa sa priority project sa Build, Build, Build program na Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge.

Aniya, ito’y dahil wala umanong mahanap ang gobyerno na magpopondo para sa tulay na magkokonekta sa tatlong isla sa Iloilo, na matatandaang naging usapan matapos na tatlong bangka ang tumaob sa Iloilo Strait na ikinasawi ng 31 pasahero.

“Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridge is far from happening. The funds that supposed to be funded or loaned from China had a problem,” saad ni Mabilog.

“So the Government is looking for other countries to fund the project. In short, wala pang build3x,” aniya pa.

Ang nasabing proyekto ay magkakahalaga ng P189.53 billion, na inaasahang popondohan ng China sa ilalim ng Official Development Assistance.