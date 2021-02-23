Abante Online
Bugoy Drilon sinamba ng African singer

Entertainment
By Abante News Online
0 7

Napabilib ni Bugoy Drilon ang kilalang African singer-songwriter na si Mos-B matapos nitong mapanood ang Pinoy singer sa YouTube kaya naman inimbitahan niya ito sa talk show na “Cotton Tree Talk,” isa sa pinakasikat na music shows sa Africa.

Todo-puri si Mos-B kay Bugoy at sinabing, “You are multi-talented. You are really brilliant, vocally and musically. I was literally blown away when I heard your live performance then, your new single ‘Tied.’”

Bukod kay Bugoy, pinuri din ni Mos-B ang producer ng kanta na si Moophs at ang label nitong Tarsier Records para sa magandang awitin.

“He is really good. The production and quality is superb,” ayon sa African singer.

Agad namang pumayag si Bugoy sa imbitasyon ni Mos-B na pumunta sa kanilang bansa.

“I found something in you guys that I missed. Because these days there are too much autotunes and there are no real musicians out there that we used to love in the 90s. But when I hooked up with the Asians, I heard all the beautiful songs, beautiful voices,” sabi pa ni Mos-B.

Super thankful naman si Bugoy sa opportunity na ibinigay sa kanya ni Mos-B.

Ipinaliwanag din ni Bugoy sa show na layunin nga ng Tarsier Records na makilala pa ang OPM artists na katulad niya sa buong mundo.

Anyway, pumalo na sa halos kalahating milyon na stream ang nakuha ng “Tied” ni Bugoy sa Spotify, at napapanood na rin ang official music video nito sa YouTube channel ng Tarsier Records. (Dondon Sermino)

