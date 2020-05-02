Una sa Balita


Budget sa edukasyon wag isakripisyo sa COVID- NUSP

Tutol ang National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) sa direktiba ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na ipitin ang 35% ng programmed funds ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno.

Nangangahulugan kasi ito ng pagkabawas sa budget ng State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) at sa implementasyon ng Free Education Law.

“Schools are already suffering from insufficient funding annually, but to cut their budget as we face a global health crisis is an even worse injustice,” litanya ni NUSP Secretary General Blaise Bellosillo.

Nanindigan ang NUSP na may sapat na pondo ang gobyerno pero ayaw lang gamitin kaya pinag-initan ang budget sa education-related items.

“If the government needs more than the Php 275 billion allotted for COVID-19 response, it can redirect funds from the P8 billion budget of the Office of the President or the Php 6.1 billion quick response fund instead of sacrificing the budget for education,” ani Bellosillo.

