Buckingham Palace pumalag: Meghan sinisi Royal Family sa paninira

Binasag ni Meghan Markle ang pananahimik tungkol sa Royal Family sa one-on-one interview nito with Oprah Winfrey.

Sa tanong ni Oprah na: “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Heto ang sagot ni Meghan: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Sa revelation ni Meghan, galing raw mismo sa Royal Family ang mga paninira sa katauhan niya at pati na ang fake news at pambu-bully ng media sa kanila ni Prince Harry.

Umalma agad ang Buckingham Palace sa allegation na ito ng Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.” (Ruel Mendoza)