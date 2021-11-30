BTS emosyonal sa SoFi concert

Natupad na rin ang wish ng Army fans ng K-Pop sensation na BTS dahil natuloy na ang live concert nila sa SoFi Stadium sa Inglewood, California na Permission To Dance on Stage. Isa ito sa apat na gagawin nilang live concert sa USA.

Naging emotional nga ang BTS member na si RM dahil gusto na rin nilang matuloy ang concert na naudlot last year dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing all the fans, seeing the stadium filled with all the fans yesterday got me really emotional beyond words,” sey ni RM na noong 2019 pa ang huling live concert ng BTS.

Noong tumama ang pandemic, higit na 40 concert dates ang nakansela ng BTS at naging paraan nila to reach out sa kanilang Army ay ang sa pamamagitan ng online shows.

Big deal sa BTS ang pagtuloy ng live concerts nila sa US dahil paraan nila ito bilang pasasalamat sa pagkapanalo nila bilang Artist of the Year sa nakaraang American Music Awards. Sa 2022 Grammy Awards, nominated ang BTS sa category na Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Sey ng isang BTS fan: “We are super excited to see them tonight. It’s been so long. We saw them almost two years ago at Jingle Ball. Finally, this is another opportunity to see them again. They literally have inspired us and have helped us through so much in our lives and they’re such a huge inspiration for us.” (Ruel Mendoza)