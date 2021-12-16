Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


BSP gigisahin sa disenyo ng pera

News
By Abante News
0 10

Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Koko Pimentel upang imbestigahan ang madalas at wala umanong sapat na dahilang pagpapalit ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ng disenyo ng pera.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Senate of the Philippines, as it is hereby resolved, to direct the proper Senate committee to conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, as to the frequent and apparently purposeless changes in the design of our Philippine peso coins and notes initiated by the BSP,” ani Pimentel sa paghain ng Senate Resolution 362.

Aniya, noong 2009 ay nagkaroon ng malaking pagbabago sa disenyo ng pera kung saan naglagay ng security feature at mas pinatibay rin.

Noong 2018 ay inilabas ang bagong disenyo ng lima at P10 coin na nagdulot ng kalituhan dahil kakulay ang P1 coin. 2019 naman ay naglabas ng P20 coin at kamakailan ay ang bagong disenyo ng P1,000 bill. (Mark Joven Delantar)

