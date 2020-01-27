Bryant pagkakaguluhan sa langit — Sen Angara

MILYONG basketball fans sa buong mundo ang nagluluksa sa biglaang pagkamatay ni Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, kasama ang anak na si Gigi at pitong iba pa, sa helicopter crash kahapon sa California.

Isa sa labis na nagdadalamhati ngayon ang sports enthusiast­ na si Senator Sonny Angara.

“Because he was bringing his daughter to a basketball tournament, then it can be said that Kobe died with his sneakers on, for the love of the game,” ayon sa ipinadalang statement ni Senator Sonny.

“In his prime, he was a superstar waited on by a staff of hundreds. In retirement, he was happiest as coach-cheerleader of the most important ball player in his life.”

“The streets of heaven are now full of people attending the ticker-tape parade of a player who soared like an angel in court, and with his good heart acted like one off it. They’re now hanging ‘24’ jerseys in the rafters up there.”

Inalala rin nito ang pag-inspire ng legendary basketball icon sa mga Pinoy hoopers sa pagbisita nito sa bansa noon.

“Thanks Kobe for bringing joy to this basketball nation, for visiting us, and for telling your Filipino fans never to get tired in chasing their hoop dreams.”

“As a Celtics fan, I wish you what residents of that city bid those who embark on their final journey: “May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, and may the sunshine warm upon your face.” (JAT)