Bruno, Taylor, talunan kay Ed Sheeran sa Billboard Music Awards

Sina Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars at ang song na Despacito ang tinanghal na big winners sa katatapos lamang na 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Kahit wala si Ed Sheeran at nasa kanyang world tour, napanalunan niya ang Top Artist of the Year at tinalo niya sina Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars at Taylor Swift.

Napanalunan din ni Sheeran ang awards for Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist at Top Radio Song (Shape of You).

Two years din na na-miss ng marami ang paglakas ni Taylor Swift sa red carpet at ginulat niya ang lahat sa pagdalo niya sa BBMAs kahit na busy ito sa kanyang Reputation Stadium Tour.

Hindi naman nasayang ang pagod ni Taylor dahil napanalunan niya ang Top-Selling Album Award at Top Female Artist para sa album niya na Reputation.

Si legendary singer-dancer na si Janet Jackson ang recipient ng BBMAs’ Icon Award dahil sa naitalang record nito sa music history.

Heto ang iba pang nagwagi sa BBMAs:

Top New Artist: Khalid; Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello; Top Duo/Group: Imagine Dragons; Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake; Top Streaming Songs Artist: Kendrick Lamar.

Top Social Artist: BTS; Top Touring Artist: U2; Top R&B Artist: Bruno Mars; Top R&B Male Artist:Bruno Mars; Top R&B Female: SZA; Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars; Top Rap Artist: Kendrick Lamar.

Top Rap Male Artist: Kendrick Lamar; Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B; Top Rap Tour: Jay-Z.

Top Country Artist: Chris Stapleton; Top Country Male Artist: Chris Stapleton; Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris; Top Country Duo/Group Artist: Florida Georgia Line; Top Country Tour: Luke Bryan.

Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons; Top Rock Tour: U2; Top Latin Artist: Ozuna; Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers;

Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar (DAMN); Top Soundtrack: Moana; Top R&B Album: Bruno Mars (24K Magic); Top Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar (DAMN); Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton (From A Room: Volume 1); Top Rock Album: Imagine Dragons (Evolve); Top Latin Album: Ozuna (Odisea); Top Dance/Electronic Album: The Chainsmokers (Memories…Do Not Open)

Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”; Top Streaming Song (Audio): Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”; Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”; Top Selling Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”.

Top Collaboration: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”; Top R&B Song: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”; Top Rap Song: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”; Top Country Song:

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”; Top Rock Song: Imagine Dragons “Believer”; Top Latin Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”; Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This.