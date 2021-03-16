BRP Suluan, barko ng Spain ginunita ika-500 taon ng Magellan voyage

Nagsalubong sa karagatan ang Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Suluan ng Philippine Coast Guard at ang Spanish Navy Training Ship na Juan Sebastian Elcano sa Guiuan, Eastern Samar para gunitain ang ika-500 anibersaryo ng paglalayag ni Ferdinand Magellan paikot sa daigdig.

Kahapon binalita ng National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) ang pagtatagpo ng dalawang sasakyang pandagat.

“Philippine Navy Ship Tecson and the Spanish ship had a meeting procedure earlier at 11:30am. The said ship is in the Philippines to join the Filipino people in commemorating the Philippine part in the first circumnavigation of the world on 16 March 1521,” ayon sa Facebook post ng NQC kahapon.

Dagdag nito, “Earlier at 11am, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the National Quincentennial Committee unveiled the Suluan Quincentennial Historical Marker, the first of the 34 historical markers along the routes of the first circumnavigation in the Philippines.”

Lalarga sa dagat ang Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Apolinario Mabini ngayong Martes upang salubungin ang barko ng Espanya na Buque Escuela de la Armada Española Juan Sebastián Elcano para gunitain ang ika-500 anibersaryo ng paglalayag ni Ferdinand Magellan sa daigdig.

Ayon sa NQC, ang pagkikita ng dalawang barko ang hudyat ng pagsisimula ng 2021 Quincentennial Commemoration.

Batay sa mga historyador, Marso 16, 1521 nang unang tumapak ang explorer sa bansa.

“A significant part of this first circumnavigation of the world happened in our territory. Some of these events that occurred during this part of the expedition in the Philippines, underscored the compassion of our ancestors toward the starving and undernourished crew of Magellan on meeting them in Homonhon,” pahayag ng NQC.

April 27, 1521 nang mapatay si Megallan ni Lapu-Lapu at mga kasamahan nito sa ‘Battle of Mactan.’

Magugunitang Pebrero ng nakaraang taon itinalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea upang pangunahan ang mga aktibidad sa 2021 Quincentennial Commemoration. (Vienne Angeles)