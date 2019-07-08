Brownlee lumebel kay Jordan — Cone

SUMAKAY ang Ginebra sa ba-gong PBA career-high 49 points ni Justin Brownlee para ilampaso ang Magnolia 102-81 sa pinakahuling edisyon ng Manila Clasico noong Linggo sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Binura ni Brownlee ang dati niyang high na 46 mula sa 18 of 24 shooting at 6 for 9 sa labas ng arc, isa lang sa walong free throws ang isinablay. May sahog pa siyang 20 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal at 2 blocks kontra 3 turnovers sa loob ng 45 minutes.

Nahawa sa dating Best Import ang locals ni coach Tim Cone, matikas din ang inilaro nina Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle at LA Tenorio.

May 18 points at 9 rebounds si Aguilar, 13 markers, 5 boards at 4 dimes kay Pringle, at 12 points kay Tenorio at inakbayan ng Gin Kings ang Blackwater sa 6-4 card sa joint third ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Nalaglag sa fifth ang Hotshots sa 5-4.

Hindi maiwasang ikumpara ng coach ang inilaro ng import kay Michael Jordan. Ayon kay Cone, pinanood din niya lahat ng tapes ng laro ni Jordan noong kapanahunan nito.

“If that’s not an MJ performance tonight, I’ve never seen an MJ performance,” giit niya. “All the MJ performances, I’ve seen through the years, and I tell you, I watched every Bulls game on tape at the time.

That’s one of MJ’s greatest games right there except that it was Justin’s body doing the thing.” (Vladi Eduarte)