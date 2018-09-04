Brownlee dambuhala kontra Alaska

KULANG sa tao ang Ginebra, pero hindi nagkaproblema si Tim Cone dahil nasa kanila si Justin Brownlee.

Nambarako si Brownlee ng 45 points – kulang ng isa sa kanyang personal career high sa PBA at sa ASEAN Basketball League – para ihatid ang Gin Kings sa 109-101 win kontra Alaska Linggo nang gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s nice to have Justin on your side,” bulalas ni Cone matapos kubrahin ng defending champions ang panga­lawang sunod na panalo sa gayunding daming salang sa PBA Governors Cup.

Naputulan ng three straight wins ang Aces at natengga sa 3-1.

Pinasan ni Brownlee ang team na walang Joe Devance, Sol Mercado, Jervy Cruz at maging si newcomer Julian Sargent.­

Pare-parehong may iniindang injury ang apat, si rookie Sargent na sapul nang mapadpad sa Ginebra via trade mula GlobalPort noong June ay hindi pa naglalaro.

Nawala si Aces import Mike Harris nang abutin ng ankle injury at hindi na naglaro sa fourth, walang nakapigil kay Brownlee para magsalansan ng 17 points sa final period.­ Sinahugan niya ang eksplosibong performance ng near triple-double na 11 rebounds at 9 assists.

“They (Alaska) just wore us out and we’re running out of fumes in the fourth quarter, just tried to hang on. It’s only Justin who had the energy for us,” dagdag ni Cone.

Ayaw solohin ni Brownlee ang kredito sa panalo at sa matikas na nilaro.

“I got to give a lot of credit to my teammates, they do a great job of setting me screens, passing the ball when I’m open, and just always keeping me confident,” anang Ginebra reinforcement na 19 of 33 sa field. “That 45 points is a lot of them in and just a little of me.”

Umayuda ng 24 points at 10 rebounds si Japeth Aguilar sa Gins, may 11 points si Kevin Ferrer. May 8 points, 7 rebounds at 9 assists si Scottie Thompson, may 8 feeds din si LA Tenorio.

Nanguna ang 28 points ni Vic Manuel sa Aces, tumapos si Harris ng 23 markers.