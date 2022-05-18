Brown naluha sa PH record

ISINELEBRA ni Fil-Heritage Robyn Brown ang kanyang tansong medalya matapos makamit ang inaasam nila ng idolo nitong si Elma Muros-Posadas na mabura ang 31-taong national record sa women’s 400-meter hurdles sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sinabi ni Brown sa kanyang personal na post na ibinigay niya lahat subalit nagkasya lamang sa tansong medalya.

“PHILIPPINE NATIONAL RECORD BROKEN!!!,” sabi ni Brown. “At the 2019 SEAGAMES, I had the privilege to meet legendary Ma’am Elma Muros-Posadas. She told me that the 31-year old record has been up there too long, and that I should break it. Those words have stuck with me to this very day, ” maluha-luhang kuwento ni Brown.

Itinala ni Brown ang 56.44 segundo upang tabunan ang 31-taong record na 57.57segundo ni Elma noong 1991 Singapore Open. (Lito Oredo)