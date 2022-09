Britney beast mode sa 2 anak

Muling ni-reactive ni Britney Spears ang kanyang Instagram, at naka-beast mode ngayon ang singer. Ang mga anak niya na sina Jayden James at Sean Preston ang dumagdag sa mga kumakalaban sa kanyang ngayon.

Inamin ng former Teen Pop Queen na masama ang kanyang loob sa kanyang mga anak dahil sa mga sinabi ng mga ito sa kanya over social media. Hindi naman daw siya perpektong ina, pero ginawa naman daw niya ang lahat para maging mabuting ina sa dalawa niyang anak.

“I’ve taken care of her two sons 70% of the time when they were 6 to 9. And of course, since they’ve been gone I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. Like, I literally have no purpose anymore.

“They were my joy, they were my everything, I’d look forward to seeing them, that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden they were gone and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.

“And with my kids now making the claims that ‘she’s not good enough’, ‘she wants attention’ — yeah, I do want to be heard and I’m angry. And I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I’ve been so f**king offended.

“I’m afraid to inform you guys I’m not willing to see you until I feel valued. I won’t be calling your monitor weekly who never did his job of informing me when you guys were coming. I gave you guys so much attention it was pathetic.”



Gustuhin man daw kausapin ni Britney ang kanyang dalawang anak, pero blocked na siya sa mga social media accounts nito. Kahit ganun daw ang ginawa ng kanyang mga anak, mahal pa rin niya ang mga ito. (Ruel Mendoza)