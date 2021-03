Brickman ‘tatalak’ sa court

KUNG si Filipino-American guard Jason Brickman ang tatanungin, malaking bagay ang natutunan nitong leadership mula kay veteran coach Jimmy Alapag.

Magugunita na nagsama ang dalawa para sa San Miguel Alab Pilipinas sa ASEAN Basketball League na napurnada noong nakaraang taon dahil sa pandemiya.

“His leadership. I think that’s the biggest thing. He’s always encouraging me to be more vocal and to be a leader on the floor as the point guard,” saad ni Brickman na maglalaro sa PBA 3X3 para sa Meralco Bolts.

“So seeing his leadership as the head coach and trying to bring the team together every opportunity those were the biggest things that I learned from him.” (JAToralba)