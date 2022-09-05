Brendan Fraser lumobo sa ‘The Whale’

Big film comeback ng aktor na si Brendan Fraser ang pelikulang The Whale na nag-world premiere sa Venice International Film Festival. Gumaganap si Fraser bilang si Charlie na tumitimbang na 600 lbs.

Naging box-office star si Fraser dahil sa pagbida niya noon sa The Mummy in 1999 at nasundan pa ito ng The Mummy Returns (2001) at The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008). Huling nagbida si Fraser ay sa pelikulang Breakout noong 2013.

Sa pagganap niya bilang obese man, kailangan niyang magsuot ng mabigat na body suit at lagyan ng prosthetics ang kanyang mukha. Nagkaroon daw ng connection si Fraser sa kanyang character kaya nagkaroon ito ng malaking epekto sa kanyang buhay.

Pahayag ng 53-year old actor: “I think it’s poetic that the trauma he carries is manifest in the physical weight of his body. I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know that I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo, when at the end of the day all the appliances were removed, just as you would feel stepping off the boat onto the dock here in Venice — that undulating feeling. And I say this because he gave me an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar because I learned that you need to be an incredibly strong person physically and mentally to inhabit that physical being. And I think that is Charlie, also.

“I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career. I’ve had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I’m keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft, and I’m learning from it. This is a prime opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

Top leading man noong ’90s si Fraser ay nagbida siya sa mga pelikulang Encino Man, Airheads, George of the Jungle, Dudley Do-Right, Blast From The Past, School Ties, With Honors, Gods and Monsters and Mrs. Winterbourne. (Ruel Mendoza)