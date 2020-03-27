Boy singit sa S&R! Omar Duterte nag-sorry

Humingi na ng paumanhin si Omar Duterte, anak ni House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte, at apo ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte matapos na labagin nito ang mga quarantine protocol ng isang grocery store sa Davao City sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health emergency.

Sa kaniyang Facebook post, inilahad ni Omar na bago pa siya pumasok ng SnR Davao, nagsuot na siya ng gloves at sumunod sa proper hand sanitation.

“Although I personally would have laughed at the idea of washing hands in front of people while not a moment ago they just saw us putting on gloves and washing them. It seems that some people took the protocols to the letter that even latex gloves aren’t enough to prevent the virus from infecting our hands within those gloves. To those people who felt I should have followed protocol whilst being fully gloved, I’m sorry,” ayon sa inilabas na statement ni Omar.

Bahagi pa ng pahayag ni Omar, “Had I known that it shouldn’t be seen as comedic to wash your hands moments after putting on gloves, I would have gladly just washed my hands and followed the protocol. I know this is not a laughing matter and for this, I cannot begin to express the great feeling of remorse of not following the protocols thinking that the gloves were enough. For this, I’m sorry.”

Aminado si Omar sa kanyang pagiging ‘insensitive’ sa pagbili ng pagkain para pagdiriwang ng kanilang unang wedding anniversary ng kanyang asawa.

Natutunan na umano niyang `no one is above’ sa mga protocol na ipinatutupad ng mga establisyemento.

“But I now know that even with all your preparations, protocols are protocols and no one is above them. Even though they insisted on me going through without me washing my hands, I should have insisted in washing them instead. For all this I am sorry. Thank you for reading my side of what happened,” dagdag ni Omar.

Humingi na rin ng paumanhin si Rep. Paolo Duterte sa ginawa ng anak.

“It is with humility that I apologize for the behavior of Omar and his impertinence shall be dealt with accordingly,” ayon kay Pulong.