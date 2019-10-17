Botohan sa Marcos protest tinangkang ibitin ni Bersamin

INAMIN ni Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin na ginusto niyang maantala ang nangyaring botohan sa election protest na inihain ni dating Senador Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo.

Sa launching ng kanyang coffee table book na may pamagat na “Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin: His Endu­ring Legacy”, isiniwalat ni Bersamin ang kanyang sentimiyento sa 2016 vice presidential electoral protest.

Ayon kay Bersamin, ninais niyang maantala ang botohan dahil ayaw aniyang pagsuspetsahan siya ng media at publiko na niluto niya ang resulta ng inisyal na botohan.

“I wanted to delay the vote because I did not like to take part in it, because I did not like the public, like the media, speculating that I cooked or orchestra­ted the result,” aniya.

Gayunpaman, sinabi ni Bersamin na nahimok ito ng en banc para bumoto sa naturang petisyon at idiniin na hindi maaaring iluto ang mga desisyon sa Korte Suprema.

“But the en banc prevailed on me to take the vote yesterday… but I always told you: Hindi puwedeng magluto dito sa Supreme Court dahil ang da­ming involved,” pagdidiin naman ni Bersamin.

Nitong Martes, inilabas na ng Presidential Electoral Tribunal, ang report sa recount ng tatlong pilot provinces ng Camarines Sur, Iloilo at Negros Orien­tal na pinili ni Marcos. (Lorraine Gamo)