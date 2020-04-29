Bossing, Pauleen gagawa ng quarantine baby

Walang naibigay na regalo si Pauleen Luna sa kaarawan ng asawang si Vic Sotto.

Sa IG post ni Pauleen ay inisa-isa niya ang mga katangian ni Vic na isa raw homebody. Nagpasalamat si Pauleen sa pagiging mapagmahal, mabait ni Vic bilang ama at asawa.

“One of the most favorite photos of you. This photo shows how much you love being a father, ang not many people know how much you love staying home with your family. Thank you for doing the best to be the best father to your kids and husband to me. Like what I said, I may not have a gift for you today, but you will always have my love, loyalty, respect and support. I thank God everyday for your life! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY HUSBAND,” sabi ni Pauleen.

Binibiro nga sina Bossing at Poleng nab aka makabuo ng quarantine baby. Na masundan na nga si Talitha. (Rey Pumaloy)