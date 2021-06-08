Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Bordado bagong hepe ng Philippine Navy

News
By Abante News Online
0 4

ITINALAGA si Rear Admiral Adeluis Bordado bilang susunod na hepe ng Philippine Navy, ayon kay Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Cirilito Sobejana.

Ikinatuwa ng AFP ang pagkakatalaga kay Bordado, isang aval officer na dumaan sa iba’t ibang command, leadership, management, at staff positions hindi lamang sa Navy kundi maging sa AFP.

Related Posts

OFW bawal muna sa Myanmar

127 pang pulis, na-COVID

WHO sa mga manufacturer: 50% bakuna i-donate

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

Ang pag-appoint kay Bacordo ay nangyari habang itinutulak ng Philippine Navy ang modernization program na kasama ang pagkuha ng “surface and sub-surface assets.”

Dagdag ni Sobejana, si Bordado ay “excellent choice” dahil sa kanyang “experience, education, training, and personal attributes especially that the AFP is facing various internal and external security challenges.” (Kiko Cueto)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Badoy walang puwang sa gobyerno – Brosas

Lagpas sa herd immunity! Lacson: P107B bakuna pondo, 75M na…

Parusa sa mga quarantine pasaway bibigatan

1 of 1,849