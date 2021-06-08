Bordado bagong hepe ng Philippine Navy

ITINALAGA si Rear Admiral Adeluis Bordado bilang susunod na hepe ng Philippine Navy, ayon kay Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Cirilito Sobejana.

Ikinatuwa ng AFP ang pagkakatalaga kay Bordado, isang aval officer na dumaan sa iba’t ibang command, leadership, management, at staff positions hindi lamang sa Navy kundi maging sa AFP.

Ang pag-appoint kay Bacordo ay nangyari habang itinutulak ng Philippine Navy ang modernization program na kasama ang pagkuha ng “surface and sub-surface assets.”

Dagdag ni Sobejana, si Bordado ay “excellent choice” dahil sa kanyang “experience, education, training, and personal attributes especially that the AFP is facing various internal and external security challenges.” (Kiko Cueto)