‘Borat’ pasok sa Guinness World Record

Pasok sa Guinness World Records ang pelikula ni Sacha Baron Cohen for the longest movie title na nominated sa best picture category ng Academy Awards 2021.

Ang buong title ng Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ay “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

May 110 characters ang Borat title at ang shortened title ang ginamit sa promotion nito. Bukod sa best picture, nominated din ang Borat for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Maria Bakalova) and Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

Ang previous record holder for longest title for a film nominated for an Oscar was “Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes in 1965. Meron itong 85 characters. (Ruel Mendoza)