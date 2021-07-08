Boracay world class ang health protocol

Isa ang Isla ng Boracay sa mga nakatanggap ng World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp bilang pagkilala sa pinatutupad na health protocol na pasado sa buong mundo.

Ayon kay Department of Tourism Western Visayas Regional Director Cristine Mansinares, ang certificate mula WTTC ay naibigay sa kanila noon pang Marso 2021, para pagtibayin ang turismo sa isla sa kabila ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is good news that we welcome because this will also boost the confidence of our travelers, especially our international tourists later on when we reopen to our international markets,” ayon kay Mansinares.

Nasa 11 hotel din ang nakatanggap ng safe travel stamp sa isla. Ang mga ito ay: Le Soleil de Boracay, Discovery Shores Boracay, Shangri-la’s Boracay Resort, Hue Boracay, Wald’s Place, Amable Suites, Lime Hotel, The Lind Boracay, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay, Villa Caemilla Beach Boutique Hotel, at Belmont Hotel Boracay.

Sambit naman ni Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, makatutulong ang naturang pagkilala para makabalik ang PH tourism sa dati nitong sigla bago ang pandemya.

“Bringing tourists back to Boracay, the country’s tourism crown jewel, in a safe and sustainable manner is a critical part of the plan,” sambit ng kalihim. (Ray Mark Patriarca)