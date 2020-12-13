Boracay turista may diskwento sa virus test – DOT

Inanunsyo ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na sasagutin nito ang kalahati ng presyo ng COVID-19 para sa mga bibisita sa Boracay.

Ayon kay DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, nakipagtulungan ang departamento sa University of the Philippines–Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) para i-subsideize ang gastos sa swab test ng mga domestic tourist.

Nagkakahalaga ng P1,800 ang kada kit ng UP-PGH, mas mababa kumpara sa singil ng ibang mga testing laboratory.

“We cannot stress fully enough the importance of showing our seriousness in carrying out our protocols and guidelines. Our local leadership is key in bringing forward our improved image. Furthermore, it is our wish to make more affordable RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests to encourage more visits,” paliwanag ng kalihim. (Prince Golez)