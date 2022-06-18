Booster ng 12-17 anyos abangers kay Duque

Hinihintay na lamang ang pag-apruba ni Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III sa rekomendasyon ng Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) para mabigyan ng booster ang mga edad 12-17 laban sa COVID-19.

Sa Laging Handa public briefing, sinabi ni DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na naisumite na ng HTAC ang kanilang rekomendasyon kay Duque para magamit ang Pfizer vaccine bilang booster shot sa mga batang edad 12-17.

Kapag maaprubahan aniya ang rekomendasyon ay agad na ilalarga ang pagbibigay ng booster shot sa mga nabanggit na edad.

“Last June 14, the Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authority for Pfizer vaccine para ito ay magamit na as booster doses for age 12-17. Nagkaroon na ng rekomendasyon ang HTAC, nai-submit na June 16 kay Secretary Duque so we are just waiting for the approval of the secretary and hopefully by next week we can be able to implement,” ani Vergeire.

Kailangan din aniyang hintayin ng local government units ang guidelines na ibibigay ng DOH para malamang kung paano maipatupad ang booster doses sa mga batang edad 12-17 kaya hintayin na lamang hanggang sa susunod na linggo.

“Once the Secretary of health approves the recommendations of the Heath Technology Assessment Council, the DOH would now draft the guidelines on how we are going to implement these booster doses for 12-17 years old. Ito po yung ating inaantay na key factor.So kung saka-sakaling mapirmahan na, posible na maaari na tayong mag-umpisa by next week once guidelines are out,” dagdag ni Vergeire. (Aileen Taliping)