Bongbong suportado sa langis ng Russia

Pinag-usapan nina President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov ang Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nangyari ito sa pagbisita ni Pavlov kay Marcos sa BBM Headquarters sa Mandaluyong City kahapon.

Matapos ang pagpupulong ng da¬lawa ay humarap si Pavlov sa media.

“We touched the situation in Ukraine but very briefly,” sabi ni Pavlov.

“Mr. President-elect said a few words regarding the situation and maybe the representative of president-elect’s administration will explain the… as far as I understand, president-elect would like to continue his independent policy and he will cooperate with the Russian Federation,” dagdag pa ng envoy.

Binigyan din ng kasiguruhan ni Pavlov si Marcos na handa ang Russia na tumulong sa Pilipinas kaugnay ng mapagkukuhanan nito ng produktong petrolyo.

“It is a sovereign period, we are ready to cooperate with the Filipino side, and to extend our helping hands, to satisfy the needs in the sources of energy,” dagdag pa ni Pavlov. (Billy Begas)