Bongbong binasbasan si Romualdez na Speaker

Mistulang isinapubliko na ni presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang kanyang napupusuang Speaker para sa papasok na 19th Congress.

Sa isang thanksgiving dinner kasama ang mga staff at kaibigan, nagpasalamat si Marcos sa suporta na ibinigay ngLakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) sa katataposna eleksiyon.

“Of course how can I talk about this without talking about angginawa ng tulong ng Lakas, at siyempre headed ng ating (the help given by Lakas, of course headed by our) majority floor leader, Congressman Martin, who looks to be, set to be the next Speaker,” sabi ni Marcos.

Naging mainit ang pagtanggap ng mga tao sa lugar sa sinabi niMarcos.

Si Romualdez ang pangulo ng Lakas-CMD kung saanchairperson naman si vice president Sara Duterte.

Ang mga miyembro ng Kamara ay magdaraos ng halalan para sa Speaker ilang oras bago ang unang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Marcos sa Hulyo 25.

Si dating pangulo at incoming Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ay nagpahayag na ng suporta kay Romualdez.

“Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and I have been working together for decades in a joint effort to do our best to serve the Filipino people. Since 2010, our partnership involved our service as fellow members of the House of Representatives. I will be returning to the House on June 30, 2022. I would therefore like to advise the members of the Lakas-CMD that I am throwing my support for Majority Leader Martin Romualdezto be elected as House Speaker in the next Congress. I urge all members of our party to do the same,” sabi ni Arroyo sa isangpahayag.

Ang mga miyembro ng National Unity Party (NUP), isa sapinakamalaking partido sa bansa ay nagsabi na susuporta rin kayRomualdez.

Si Ilocos Norte Rep-elect Sandro Marcos, ang panganay na anakng presumptive president ay nagsabi na rin na susuporta kayRomualdez na kanyang uncle at mentor. (Billy Begas/EralynPrado)