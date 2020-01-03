Bong Go mibahad sa mga scammer

Gikontra ni Senador Bong Go ang mikatap nga taho nga nalambigit siya sa usa ka raffle scam diin mahimong modaug hangtud sa P580,000.

Sa pgkatinuod, guston niyang mosang-at ug kado batok niini.

Miabot nabsa iyang huhatan angbtahonga adunay pipila ka tawo nga nakadawat ug text message nga nag-ingon nga sila ang “lucky winner of P580,000.00 from (AIM GLOBAL INC.) SPONSORED BY SEN BONG GO.”

“For the record, I am not related to AIM GLOBAL INC. in any capacity ever since… My office or I have not sponsored any contest of this kind before,” matud sa senador.

“If anyone is using my name to defraud others, consider this as your first and last warning. I will not hesitate to file appropriate charges against you,” matud pa niya.

Wala usab siya motugot sa mga tawo nga mopakatap sa mga binuang nga pamahayag.

“I have always condemned those who are using my name for personal gain and for defrauding our fellow Filipinos. I will not condone these acts,” matud ni Go.

“Let me say it again one more time: If anyone is using my name while applying for any permit or requesting anything from the government, consider it as automatically denied,” dugang pa niya.

Mahimong i-validate ang mga trade promo sa Department of Trade and Industry hotline na 1-384.