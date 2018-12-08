BOL election 2 araw idaraos — Comelec

INANUNSIYO ng Commission on Elections (Come­lec) na dalawan­g araw na isasagawa sa magkahiwalay na lugar ang plebisito patungkol sa Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Ayon kay Comelec Spokesman Executive Director James Jimenez, layon nito na maresolba ang mga petition para sa invo­luntary inclusion sa plebisito.

Para sa mga lugar na bumubuo sa Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Isabela City, Basilan at Cotabato City, tuloy ang plebisito sa orihinal na itinakdang araw na Enero 21, 2019.

“For the geographical areas comprising the Autonomous Region of Muslim Minda­nao (ARMM), as well as Isabela City in Basilan, and Cotabato City, the plebiscite will push through as originally scheduled, on 21 Janua­ry 2019,” ayon kay Jimenez.

Sa Pebrero 6, 2019 idaraos ang plebisito sa lalawigan ng Lanao del Norte, puwera ang Iligan City; mga bayan ng Aleosan, Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pikit, and Pigkawayan sa North Cotabato; at ang iba pang lugar na malapit sa Bangsamo­ro core area kung saan ang mga local na pamahalaan sa lugar ay humiling na isali sila sa plebisito; o ang 10% ng mga rehistradong botante sa isang LGU na dumulog sa Comelec upang mapabilang sa gaganaping plebisito.

“For the province of Lanao del Norte, except Iligan City; the municipalities of Aleosan, Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pikit, and Pigkawayan in the province of North Cotabato; and all other areas contiguous to any of the Bangsamoro core areas where: (a) the local government of such area, by way of a resolution, asked for inclusion in the plebiscite; or (b) at least 10% of the registered voters in a local government unit, by way of a petition, asked for inclusion in the plebiscite, the plebiscite will be held on 6 February 2019,” ani Jimenez.

Ayon kay Jimenez, mayroong 99 na naka­binbing petition para sa Inclusion sa Bangsa­moro Autonomous Region in Muslim Min­danao.