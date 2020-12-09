Bohol magbubukas na ng turismo

Simula Disyembre 15 ay tatanggap na muli ang lalawigan ng Bohol ng mga lokal na turista, pati ang mga mula sa GCQ area gaya ng Metro Manila.

Ayon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, papapasukin ang mga turista sa naturang tourist spot basta aniya ay magpapakita ng negatibong swab test result sa loob ng 72 oras bago ang kanilang biyahe.

“I would like to thank Governor (Arthur) Yap for removing the age restrictions, kasi Filipinos really travel as a family. So that will be welcome news to all those who want to travel for Christmas na, at least, those above 65 and below 15 (years old) can go to Bohol and enjoy as a family,” sambit ng kalihim.

Bukod sa negatibong RT-PCR result, required ding magkaroon ng pre-arranged booking ang mga bisita sa DOT-certified hotel at tour operator.

Mag-i-isyu rin umano ang Bohol provincial government ng contact tracing card na may QR code na siyang gagamitin sa registration system ng mga turista sa probinsya. (Riley Cea)