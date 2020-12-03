Abante Online
Bohol bubuksan na sa turista

By Abante News Online
Inanunsyo ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat na plano nilang buksan sa mga biyahero ang Bohol.

“Bohol will also be opened. They are already open for MICE (meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition), for big events or weddings but I think about second week of this December, also for independent travelers, kahit small groups, kahit mag-isa ka you can already go,” ayon kay Romulo-Puyat.

Tulad sa ibang mga tourist site na binuksan na ,obligado ang mga bisita na magsumite ng negatibong RT-PCR result bago payagan na makapasok sa probinsya.

Ilan sa mga tourist spot sa Bohol ay ang Chocolate Hills kung saan makakikita ng tarsier, at Panglao Island.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

