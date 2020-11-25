Bogdanovic isinuko ng Kings sa Hawks

Tinanggihan ng Sacramento Kings na pantayan ang offer sheet na four-year, $72M ng Atlanta Hawks para kay restricted free-agent Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN,” tweet ni Wojnarowski Miyerkoles.

Dinetalye pa niya, “For Hawks GM Travis Schlenk, it was a wise gamble to overpay market value on Bogdanovic. That’s how you land players in restricted free agency. Now, Bogdan joins Danilo Gallinari as centerpieces of an ATL free agency class that’s reshaped roster around All-Star guard Trae Young.

Pasalamat naman ang 28-year-old Serbian shooter ang tatlong taon niyang nilaruang Sacramento Kings at mga fan sa suporta sa kanya.

“Thank you so much @SacramentoKings for welcoming me with so much love to start my NBA career. Thank you for allowing me to be myself and giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams!!! Thank you to the fans and the city for welcoming me, and supporting me the whole time!” sabi sa Twitter ni Bogdanovic. (Janiel Abby Toralba)