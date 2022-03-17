BOC, PDEA sinamsam P9M imported pekeng sigarilyo

Nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC), sa isang joint operations ng Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (MICP-CIIS) at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), ang tinatayang aabot sa P9 milyong halaga ng mga imported fake cigarettes mula sa isang bodega sa Valenzuela City.

Armado ang composite team ng Letter of Authority (LOA) at Mission Order (MO) na nilagdaan ng Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, nang inspeksiyunin ang bodega na naglalaman ng mga master cases ng mga imported na pekeng sigarilyo, gaya ng Marlboro reds, Mighty, Modern Cigarettes, Carnival, Red Golden Dragon (RGD) Classic, at iba pa.

Ang mga pakete ng mga sigarilyo ay nagtataglay ng parehong Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) stamps at serial numbers.

Ibinahagi ni CIIS Director Jeoffrey C. Tacio na kaagad na umaksiyon ang grupo nang makatanggap ng intelligence reports hinggil sa naturang warehouse.

“It is not even enough that we seize a whole warehouse, where these cigarettes without permits and legitimate stamps were found. We need to find the root of these operations,” ani Tacio.

Nabatid na nakita ng mga otoridad sa naturang warehouse ang isang sasakyan sa storage area at nang inspeksiyunin ay dito nila natuklasan ang ilang master cases ng mga sigarilyo na nasa passenger seat at rear seats nito.

Inalis umano ng smugglers ang rear seats at ginamit ang espasyo upang itago at ibiyahe ang mga illegal at pekeng sigarilyo.

Ang mga goods ay dinala na sa BOC premises, kung saan ito isasailalim sa seizure at forfeiture proceedings dahil sa paglabag sa Section 118 concerning Section 1113 ng Republic Act 10863 o The Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Pinuri naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Raniel Ramiro ang kanyang mga tauhan dahil sa naturang operasyon na nagresulta upang mapigilan ang distribusyon ng mga naturang pekeng cigarette products at hindi na nakarating pa sa merkado.

“Our people trust us to do our jobs well, and that means ensuring that only safe and legal products enter our markets. It is upon the Bureau to protect the borders from these criminals, to free the local markets from illegal practices that put our efforts into question,” aniya pa.